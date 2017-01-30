Weather: More Rain, Snow Showers Expected For Parts Of Region

January 30, 2017 10:47 PM By Kate Bilo
Filed Under: Kate Bilo, Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Scattered snow squalls across the region Monday dropped a quick inch on portions of the region and led to periods of very low visibility on area roadways. The squalls have subsided, and while we will see the potential for scattered rain or snow showers Tuesday, they will be light and widely separated across the region.

Overnight, watch for patches of black ice around the area as temps have dropped below freezing. Any place that saw snow Monday may see refreezing on untreated surfaces, so be safe overnight on back roads and on your front steps and sidewalks.

If you’re in the Poconos or the Lehigh Valley, there will be the chance for light snow in the morning, and some spots in the highest elevations may see 1-3″ of snow. But that snow looks to miss Philadelphia and the suburbs to the north, so the most this system will produce is a spotty afternoon rain or snow shower.

That said, driving in any snow shower could lead to low visibility.

Beyond that system Tuesday, we enter into a period of dry but progressively colder conditions to start February. By Saturday, highs will barely climb above freezing. It’s still early, but we’re also watching the potential for snow late in the day on Sunday as a system tracks to our south. We’ll continue to watch how that potential evolves and keep you posted.

More from Kate Bilo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia