Weather: More Rain, Snow Showers Expected For Parts Of Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Scattered snow squalls across the region Monday dropped a quick inch on portions of the region and led to periods of very low visibility on area roadways. The squalls have subsided, and while we will see the potential for scattered rain or snow showers Tuesday, they will be light and widely separated across the region.

Overnight, watch for patches of black ice around the area as temps have dropped below freezing. Any place that saw snow Monday may see refreezing on untreated surfaces, so be safe overnight on back roads and on your front steps and sidewalks.

If you’re in the Poconos or the Lehigh Valley, there will be the chance for light snow in the morning, and some spots in the highest elevations may see 1-3″ of snow. But that snow looks to miss Philadelphia and the suburbs to the north, so the most this system will produce is a spotty afternoon rain or snow shower.

That said, driving in any snow shower could lead to low visibility.

Beyond that system Tuesday, we enter into a period of dry but progressively colder conditions to start February. By Saturday, highs will barely climb above freezing. It’s still early, but we’re also watching the potential for snow late in the day on Sunday as a system tracks to our south. We’ll continue to watch how that potential evolves and keep you posted.