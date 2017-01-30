WATCH: Newark Bishop Punched In Face During Mass

January 30, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Charles Miller, Manuel Cruz

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — An auxiliary bishop who was attacked during a weekend mass in New Jersey has addressed the congregation to tell them he’s doing fine.

The Rev. Manuel Cruz was punched in the mouth Saturday at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark during an event honoring the late baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

Essex County authorities say 48-year-old Newark resident Charles Miller was in a pew when he got up, went to the altar and punched Cruz. Tap into Newark caught the incident on video.

Police and parishioners immediately subdued the suspect afterwards.

The bishop who was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that aren’t considered serious.

Cruz addressed the congregation on Sunday and told parishioners he was doing well.

Miller was charged with assault. It’s not clear if he’s retained a lawyer. Authorities have declined comment on a possible motive.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia