Officials: Hundreds Denied Boarding Planes Over Weekend From Trump’s Travel Ban

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump is defending his executive order that bans people traveling to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, while his predecessor released a statement backing the protests.

President Barack Obama says he “fundamentally disagrees” with discrimination that targets people based on their religion.

Spokesman: Obama ‘Fundamentally Disagrees’ With Discrimination Targeting People Based On Religion

Trump’s actions are coming under attack from thousands of protesters around the nation, as well as some lawmakers.

Large crowds are out in force again Monday, protesting Trump’s executive order restricting travel to the U.S. from some majority Muslim countries.

The president ignored questions about the demonstrations, but he defended his actions.

“Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning,” Trump tweeted.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Others never made it to the U.S. as government officials say at least 348 were denied boarding planes over the weekend.

The White House says it’s working on a 90-day review of the vetting process for immigrants, but needed to do something now before the review is complete.

“The president’s not going to wait,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. “He’s going to make sure he does everything in his power, when he can, to protect the homeland and its people.”

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers on both sides spoke out.

“The fact is, President Trump is protecting America by strengthening our vetting procedures,” said Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La.

“Not one terrorist attack has been perpetrated on U.S. soil by a refugee from one of these countries, not one,” said Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

Washington’s state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced he’s suing the government, claiming the travel ban violates the Constitution. Fourteen other states and Washington, D.C., also say they will file suit.

Trump’s order bars citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days.

The Trump administration says the seven countries that are part of the ban were designated by the previous administration as posing a threat to national security under the current visa program.