Suspect Sought After Man Shot In The Leg In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are investigating after a man is shot in the leg on Monday morning.

Police responded to a barbershop located in the 2500 block of W. Lehigh Ave. where a 21-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the victim, the shooting happened several blocks away and he ran to the barbershop to seek help.

The victim was transported to Temple Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.