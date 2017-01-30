Philly Public School Kids Have New Breakfast Option Developed By Student Entrepreneurs

January 30, 2017 11:56 AM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Health, Mike DeNardo, schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting today, kids in all Philadelphia public schools can choose a breakfast option developed by student entrepreneurs.

In the cafeteria at Comegys Elementary, kids for the first time are trying apple-cranberry cakes called Rebel Crumbles.

(credit: Mike DeNardo)

“Excellent!”

Sixth-grader Diamond Rouse approves, “because it’s healthy.”

The cakes are now available in all 235 district schools. They were created by seven Philadelphia high schoolers and they’re produced by an outside bakery.

Junior Trecia Gibson from Parkway West High School says the challenge is getting kids to put them on their breakfast trays.

“Usually children will choose French toast sticks over Rebel Crumbles. So we’re trying to convince them that Rebel Crumbles are also good.”

A nonprofit called Rebel Ventures oversees the production, and the student entrepreneurs earn $7.25 an hour and up.

Rebel Ventures co-founder Jarrett Stein says watching whether kids choose Rebel Crumbles or French toast is a real-life marketing lesson.

“We’ll take this first data point, and we’ll just figure out how, given where we’re at at the beginning, can we improve to make sure kids are eating fruits, whole grains, healthy deliciousness.”

Gibson says the marketing and business experience is invaluable, because she wants to run her own business someday.

