WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic Map | School Closings/Delays

Lawyers Work To Get Syrian Christians Back To PA

January 30, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Travel Ban, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawyers are working to get two Syrian families back to the United States after their visas were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport amid President Donald Trump’s travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations.

Attorney Jonathan Grode says the legal team is seeking a swift resolution.

Thousands Of Protesters Respond To Trump’s Executive Orders At PHL

The two families are Syrian Christians with relatives in Allentown who are U.S. citizens. They were denied entrance Saturday and returned to Syria. The families had obtained their visas after a 13-year effort.

Grode says lawyers are trying to reach embassy and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. He says the families are “still very keen on coming here and being here as quickly as they can.”

Governor Wolf On Travel Ban Executive Order: “This Is Not Who We Are”

Trump’s order temporarily suspended immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia