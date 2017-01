PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Authorities are investigating a possible gas leak at a church in Delaware County Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded around 5:30 a.m. to the St. Coleman-John Neumann Church located in the 300 block of Highland Ave. in Bryn Mawr.

Authorities tell CBS Philly the call came in as a possible explosion. Crews are currently working to find a potential gas leak.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story will be updated.