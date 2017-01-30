Delta Cancels At Least 80 Flights Monday After Overnight System Outage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP)–Delta Airlines is still struggling to get flights off the ground this morning after a nationwide system meltdown.

Operations resumed late Sunday after the outage forced the airline ground all of its domestic flights for at least two-and-half-hours.

In a statement posted on the Atlanta-based airline’s website at 11:45 p.m., CEO Ed Bastian apologized to customers who were impacted by this “frustrating situation.”

Delta says about 150 flights have been canceled, with more expected.

Bastian says this type of disruption “is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service.”

Delta says a waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on Jan. 29 and 30, for rebooking by Feb. 3.

The measure was lifted just before midnight.

But so far Monday morning, 80 flights have already been canceled with more cancellations possible.

Delta is urging travelers to check the status of their flights at HERE.