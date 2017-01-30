Camden County Issues Code Blue Advisory

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With overnight temperatures forecast to drop to the mid-20s, Camden County’s health department has issued a Code Blue advisory.
The Code Blue activation opens two warming centers in the city of Camden. One is at the New Life Community Development Corporation at 1721 Haddon Avenue, and another at Joseph’s House of Camden at 555 Atlantic Avenue.
The Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 Tuesday morning.
