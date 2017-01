PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Babies like to be swaddled, but it turns out that some adults do too.

The new therapy fad in Tokyo is called “adult wrapping” – it’s like swaddling a baby, but for adults.

Patients take turns tying each other up in a large cloth from head to toe, while in the cross-legged position.

They sway from side-to-side, or lay gently on their backs to loosen muscles and bones.

This therapy is popular with new moms.