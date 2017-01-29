Should You Do Your Own Taxes? Expert Says It Depends

January 29, 2017 9:16 PM By Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now that it’s tax season, many are wondering if they need help or should attempt to file on their own.

 

You need to decide if you should tackle the numbers on your own. Jacquelyn Basso a CPA in Downingtown said first figure out if its too complicated.

“If you’ve had a significant life event this year such as maybe you retired, you’re buying or selling a home, you have a new baby or you’re giving significant money to charity these are all events that are complex and may hinder you in preparing your own return.”

She urges taxpayers using a website to make sure it’s reputable, before typing in personal information, and make sure you have the documents and information you need on hand when filing.

There are plenty of free websites online or go to IRS.gov.

More from Lynne Adkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia