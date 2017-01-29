Should You Do Your Own Taxes? Expert Says It Depends

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now that it’s tax season, many are wondering if they need help or should attempt to file on their own.

You need to decide if you should tackle the numbers on your own. Jacquelyn Basso a CPA in Downingtown said first figure out if its too complicated.

“If you’ve had a significant life event this year such as maybe you retired, you’re buying or selling a home, you have a new baby or you’re giving significant money to charity these are all events that are complex and may hinder you in preparing your own return.”

She urges taxpayers using a website to make sure it’s reputable, before typing in personal information, and make sure you have the documents and information you need on hand when filing.

There are plenty of free websites online or go to IRS.gov.