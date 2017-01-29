Positively Philadelphia: Joslyn Ewart

by Lauren Lipton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joslyn Ewart was in her 50s when her husband’s cancer recurred, and he died a short time later. She wanted to honor him.

“I realized that he had been my best teacher, so I established the My Best Teacher Scholarship Fund in his honor,” Ewart said.

Ewart is a local financial planner, and she has written a book, “Balancing Act: Wealth Management Straight Talk for Women.” All the proceeds go to the scholarship fund.

“The purpose of the fund is to provide a full tuition scholarship for a Temple University music student with financial needs,” said Ewart.

She says many women leave the big financial picture up to their partners.

“That tradition of, kind of, ‘his job, not my job,’ it really does live on,” Ewart said.

And this goes for women and men.

“Once upon a time, statements, documents were hard copies. They were in a file drawer somewhere. Now, everything is online. How many passwords would she have to be familiar and would have to know or have access to even to find out, ‘Where is our stuff?'” said Ewart.