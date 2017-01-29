Positively Philadelphia: Joslyn Ewart

January 29, 2017 4:00 AM By Lauren Lipton
Filed Under: Lauren Lipton, Positively Philadelphia

by Lauren Lipton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joslyn Ewart was in her 50s when her husband’s cancer recurred, and he died a short time later. She wanted to honor him.

“I realized that he had been my best teacher, so I established the My Best Teacher Scholarship Fund in his honor,” Ewart said.

Ewart is a local financial planner, and she has written a book, “Balancing Act: Wealth Management Straight Talk for Women.” All the proceeds go to the scholarship fund.

(credit: Joslyn Ewart)

(credit: Joslyn Ewart)

“The purpose of the fund is to provide a full tuition scholarship for a Temple University music student with financial needs,” said Ewart.

She says many women leave the big financial picture up to their partners.

“That tradition of, kind of, ‘his job, not my job,’ it really does live on,” Ewart said.

And this goes for women and men.

“Once upon a time, statements, documents were hard copies. They were in a file drawer somewhere. Now, everything is online. How many passwords would she have to be familiar and would have to know or have access to even to find out, ‘Where is our stuff?'” said Ewart.

More from Lauren Lipton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia