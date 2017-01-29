Bucks County Authorities Make Arrest In Fetish Themed Child Predator Sex Ring

BUCKS COUNTY (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County make an arrest in a fetish themed child predator sex ring they say was going on for the better part of a decade.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said for the last seven years at least four men sexually abused a young boy at sex parties where the men would dress up like different animals.

“This child victim was repeatedly abused by a group of criminals who cared only about their gratification, they cared nothing about this young boy,” he said. “This is a horrendous case.”

On Friday police in Bucks County arrested 57-year-old Kenneth Fenske of Quakertown for taking part in the sexual abuse ring.

Fenske was charged with multiple counts of child rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor, all of which are first degree felonies.

Shapiro said they will prosecute all the suspects involved to the fullest extent of the law.

“It is deeply disturbing to me, not just as your attorney general, but as a father of four young children, these predators absolutely sicken me.”

Shapiro adds that this is an ongoing investigation and they believe this child abuse sex ring involves more victims and more predators, and anyone with any information should come forward.