Bucks County Authorities Make Arrest In Fetish Themed Child Predator Sex Ring

January 29, 2017 5:47 PM By Justin Udo

BUCKS COUNTY (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County make an arrest in a fetish themed child predator sex ring they say was going on for the better part of a decade.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said for the last seven years at least four men sexually abused a young boy at sex parties where the men would dress up like different animals.

“This child victim was repeatedly abused by a group of criminals who cared only about their gratification, they cared nothing about this young boy,” he said. “This is a horrendous case.”

On Friday police in Bucks County arrested 57-year-old Kenneth Fenske of Quakertown for taking part in the sexual abuse ring.

Fenske was charged with multiple counts of child rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor, all of which are first degree felonies.

Shapiro said they will prosecute all the suspects involved to the fullest extent of the law.

“It is deeply disturbing to me, not just as your attorney general, but as a father of four young children, these predators absolutely sicken me.”

Shapiro adds that this is an ongoing investigation and they believe this child abuse sex ring involves more victims and more predators, and anyone with any information should come forward.

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia