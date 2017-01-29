17 Attorney Generals, Including Josh Shapiro Condemn Trump Executive Orders On Immigration

January 29, 2017 6:17 PM

HARRISBURG — Seventeen Attorney Generals across the nation, including Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro issued a joint statement on Sunday condemning the executive orders by Donald trump as ‘un-American.’

“As the chief legal officers for over 131 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump’s unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith.Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth. Yesterday, multiple federal courts ordered a stay of the Administration’s dangerous Executive Order. We applaud those decisions and will use all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order and preserve our nation’s national security and core values. We are confident that the Executive Order will ultimately be struck down by the courts. In the meantime, we are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created.”

Full List of Attorney Generals: 

Attorney General Josh Shapiro (PA)
Attorney General Xavier Becerra (CA)
Attorney General George C. Jepsen (CT)
Attorney General Karl Racine (DC)
Attorney General Doug Chin (HI)
Attorney General Thomas John Miller (IA)
Attorney General Lisa Madigan (IL)
Attorney General Maura Healey (MA)
Attorney General Brian Frosh (MD)
Attorney General Janet Mills (ME)
Attorney General Hector Balderas (NM)
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (NY)
Attorney General Peter Kilmartin (RI)
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (OR)
Attorney General T.J. Donovan (VT)
Attorney General Mark Herring (VA)
Attorney General Bob Ferguson (WA)

