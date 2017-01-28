Police Search For Missing Boy In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy in West Philadelphia.

Rashann Height-Lee was last seen in the 200 block of Farson Street riding a red bicycle.

Rashann is 4’11”, 105 lbs; with dark complexion, brown eyes and short brown hair; he’s also blind in his right eye. He was last seen wearing a gray puffy coat, a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Rashann’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 215-686-3183 or call 911.