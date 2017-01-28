Philadelphia Student Journalists Attend Inauguration

January 28, 2017 10:00 PM By Mike DeNardo
by Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Student journalists from Philadelphia’s Central High School are documenting their impressions from their trip to President Trump’s inauguration.

The students’ eyes were opened to the traditions of the transfer of power, with a polarized nation as a backdrop.

The 25 Central seniors, in their classroom assignments and in the school newspaper, are writing about the inauguration and its protests.

Sahmir Thompson says he had to learn to keep his personal views out of his interviews…

“I understood that as a student journalist, or as a journalist in general, I’m here and I’m supposed to be nonpartisan and I’m not supposed to project my personal opinions on the matter,” said Thompson

And Classmate Kayla Jaquay-Davis says plenty of people in the nation are talking, but, “I feel like citizens don’t want to listen on opposing sides, which makes it difficult to come to an agreement,”

Kayla says when it came to discussing touchier subjects, like abortion or education policy, she tried to remain neutral, but admits it was difficult.

Central Senior David Weihe says the trip to D.C. opened his eyes to strong feelings.

“For me, being in Social Science class, it’s one thing to learn about government and politics and stuff. But when you’re there, first-hand, it’s like, a different passion that people bring,” he said.

As student journalists, the students interviewed Trump supporters and protesters. Senior Morgan Mifflin says understanding and empathy can reveal a better story.

“It’s really easy to just make judgments about people for what they have to say, and not do further investigation on why it is that they’re saying that,” she said.

Morgan says even after being there live as a reporter, she decided to watch the inauguration on TV, “and it was a completely different experience.”

