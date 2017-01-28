Iran To Ban US Citizens In Response To Trump’s Order

By Ralph Ellis

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Iran says it will ban all US citizens from entering the country in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, according to an Iranian Foreign Ministry statement published on state media Saturday.

Iran is among seven countries whose nationals are barred from entering the United States for 90 days under Trump’s order.

The US ban is “an obvious insult to the Islamic world and in particular to the great nation of Iran,” the statement said.

Developing story – more to come

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.