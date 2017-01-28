2017’s ‘One Book, One Philadelphia’ Selection Announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Free Library of Philadelphia has announced its “One Book, One Philadelphia” selection.

Kalela Williams, Director of Programming for the library’s special program, says the title of the newest “One Book, One Philadelphia” read is: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by Mark Haddon.

“It’s the story of a young man named Christopher Boone who solves a neighborhood mystery and learns a lot about himself. The neighborhood mystery is actually, there is a dog, unfortunately, that is killed, and this happens in the beginning of the book and he tries to figure out who the perpetrator is,” Williams explained.

She says the character has some eccentric personality quirks which actually prove valuable.

“He thinks very differently but this helps him actually solve the mystery in a way that many of us maybe wouldn’t be able to do,” said Williams.

You can learn more on Facebook or Twitter by searching for “One Book, One Philadelphia,” or by going to the program’s website.

