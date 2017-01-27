Theresa May: Donald Trump To Make State Visit To UK

January 27, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Trump

By Eliza Mackintosh

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that Donald Trump is to make a state visit to the UK, as she sought to cement a relationship with the new US President a week after his inauguration.

Speaking at the White House, where she became the first foreign leader to meet Trump since he became President, May said Trump had accepted an invitation conveyed from Queen Elizabeth and would come to the UK later this year.

Trump said he was “honored” to host the British Prime Minister and predicted they would build a strong partnership.

Calling May “Madame Prime Minister,” Trump said that the relationship between the two countries was a “force for peace,” adding that a free and independent Britain was a “blessing to the world.”

May responded by congratulating Trump on his “stunning victory,” underlining that a future trade deal would “cement the crucial relationship” between the US and UK.

May said that she is willing to voice her differences with the US administration. “There will be times when we disagree. The point of the special relationship is that we have that open and frank discussion,” May said.

Some of those potential disagreements emerged during the news conference, with May voicing her support for sanctions against Russia until the Minsk agreement is implemented.

Despite calls from members of parliament, including high-profile Conservatives, to denounce torture, May demurred on the issue. Trump reiterated his support for torture but said he would defer to his Defense Secretary, James Mattis, on the issue.

Comments

One Comment

  sportscaster135 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    No one cares for Donald Trump trying to get rid of all the immigrants and people around the world

    Reply

