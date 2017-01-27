The Fight Against Alzheimers

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is often talk about finding a cure for alzheimers. The biggest barrier is trying to find a specific cause of alzheimers. In fact, if you had to look at the biggest advances in the past decade it has been a clear understanding that there are probably multiple causes. So what do we know?

One thing we strongly suspect is that taking part in mentally stimulating activities might help offset it or at least slow the process down. Researchers suggest many options, including the common crossword puzzle. medical experts believe these mind-building hobbies help nourish the brain and build a buffer against diminished brain function.

Another development has been the association with an active lifestyle and exercise as a way to slow down the progress, and yes, a low-fat diet is recommended as a form of protection as well.