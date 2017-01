GERMANY (CBS)—Instead of breaking into the house, a suspect–or suspects actually broke the house, Newser and the Associated Press reports.

Police in northwestern Germany are searching for a brazen thief who knocked the wall of a house down with a tractor and then stole a safe.

The thief or thieves grabbed the safe and fled, and the John Deer farm tractor was left halfway inside the house.

Police say the residents were not home at the time of the incident.