Sixers Host Rockets, Look To Continue Surge

January 27, 2017 4:10 PM By Matt Leon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers will try to stay hot tonight as they welcome the Houston Rockets to the Center.

Philadelphia has won two straight and 10 of its last 13 games to improve to 17-27 on the season. This surge has moved the Sixers to within 4 1/2 games of the final playoff spot in the East.

Center Joel Embiid (knee contusion) is being called questionable for tonight. He did take part in shootaround today. He’s missed the last three games. Center Jahlil Okafor (knee soreness) will be available to play tonight.

Houston is 34-15 and the Rockets have lost four of their last six as they come to town. They are led by guard James Harden and his 28.6 ppg.

These two teams have already played once this season. Back on November 14th in Houston, the Sixers lost to the Rockets, 115-88.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times about the Sixers recent turn-around and what to look for tonight.

More from Matt Leon
