Several Civil Rights Groups Defend Immigrant Rights In Center City

January 27, 2017 9:42 PM By Dan Wing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several civil rights advocate groups held a joint press conference on Friday at the Nationalities Services Center in Center City Philadelphia, vowing to fight for the rights of immigrants that might be hurt by executive orders signed by President Trump to build a border wall and ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Representatives from HIAS-PA, the Public Interest Law Center, CAIR-Philadelphia, the Nationalities Services Center and the ACLU saying they feel the president’s policies on immigration are unconstitutional, and against the basic principles that America was founded on. Molly Tack-Hooper of the ACLU said the civil rights group has had some time to get a game plan together.

“The president’s executive orders are, unfortunately, entirely consistent with the rhetoric that he espoused during the campaign, but that means the ACLU is ready to fight them.”

While none of the groups laid out an exact plan of action, all say they will be ready when needed by the immigrant community and were ready to work together to strengthen their cause.

More from Dan Wing
Comments

One Comment

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Key Word…ILLEGAL

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia