Several Civil Rights Groups Defend Immigrant Rights In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several civil rights advocate groups held a joint press conference on Friday at the Nationalities Services Center in Center City Philadelphia, vowing to fight for the rights of immigrants that might be hurt by executive orders signed by President Trump to build a border wall and ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Representatives from HIAS-PA, the Public Interest Law Center, CAIR-Philadelphia, the Nationalities Services Center and the ACLU saying they feel the president’s policies on immigration are unconstitutional, and against the basic principles that America was founded on. Molly Tack-Hooper of the ACLU said the civil rights group has had some time to get a game plan together.

“The president’s executive orders are, unfortunately, entirely consistent with the rhetoric that he espoused during the campaign, but that means the ACLU is ready to fight them.”

While none of the groups laid out an exact plan of action, all say they will be ready when needed by the immigrant community and were ready to work together to strengthen their cause.