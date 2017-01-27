Police: Special Ed Teacher Drove Drunk, Crashed Car Into School’s Entrance

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania special education teacher has resigned after police charged him with driving drunk to work and crashing his car at the campus entrance of a high school.

Fifty-four-year-old Michael Mastorovich is charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and criminal mischief.

Officers were dispatched to Gateway High School just before 7 a.m. Tuesday following reports of an accident. Police found a vehicle in a grassy area that had slammed into a railing next to a baseball field.

Police say Mastorovich was found in the school security office with bloodshot eyes and smelling of alcohol. The Plum man allegedly failed three field sobriety tests and officers needed to use force to take him into custody.

Mastorovich couldn’t be reached for comment. The district says he has resigned.

