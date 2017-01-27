Please Touch Museum Announces New Future Programs

January 27, 2017 3:59 PM By Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Please Touch Museum on Friday announced new plans for the future of the museum.

Patricia Wellenbach, president and CEO of Please Touch Museum explained they are rolling out their new strategic plan for 2020 titled, “Reimagining Play for 21st Century Learners.”

“The new strategic plan mission statement is to change a child’s life as they discover the power of learning through play and we have crafted a future filled with opportunities for young children to learn as they play.”

She said they’re looking into integrating new technologies into their exhibits.

“We’re about to launch a study how to utilize digital immersion experiences responsibly and respectfully in early learning and I would say in the next 12-18 months you’re going to see lots of that happening in the museum.”

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia