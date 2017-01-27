Please Touch Museum Announces New Future Programs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Please Touch Museum on Friday announced new plans for the future of the museum.

Patricia Wellenbach, president and CEO of Please Touch Museum explained they are rolling out their new strategic plan for 2020 titled, “Reimagining Play for 21st Century Learners.”

“The new strategic plan mission statement is to change a child’s life as they discover the power of learning through play and we have crafted a future filled with opportunities for young children to learn as they play.”

She said they’re looking into integrating new technologies into their exhibits.

“We’re about to launch a study how to utilize digital immersion experiences responsibly and respectfully in early learning and I would say in the next 12-18 months you’re going to see lots of that happening in the museum.”