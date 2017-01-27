Philly Auto Show Kicks Off This Weekend At Pennsylvania Convention Center

January 27, 2017 11:12 AM By Mike Dougherty
Filed Under: auto show, Mike Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Convention Center is all loaded up and ready for the opening of the Philly Auto Show.

The covers are off and windows are being wiped ahead of tonight’s Black Tie Tailgate. Auto Show executive director Kevin Mazzucola says there are a bunch of new models on display, like the Lexus LC500. And this year there is a Hollywood exhibit.

“Iconic vehicles. The Back to the Future Flux Capacitor or the Batmobile or Mutt Cutts or Dom’s Fast and Furious Charger.”

There is also a super car area. CF Chartities executive director John Suggs says the four vehicles are collectively worth more than four million bucks.

“There’s an Ultimate Aero here, fastest production car, 273 miles per hour.”

The Auto Show opens to the public tomorrow morning.

More from Mike Dougherty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia