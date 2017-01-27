Philly Auto Show Kicks Off This Weekend At Pennsylvania Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Convention Center is all loaded up and ready for the opening of the Philly Auto Show.

The covers are off and windows are being wiped ahead of tonight’s Black Tie Tailgate. Auto Show executive director Kevin Mazzucola says there are a bunch of new models on display, like the Lexus LC500. And this year there is a Hollywood exhibit.

The @phillyautoshow Black Tie Tailgate is tonight, opens to the public tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/xRGfo6m2of — Mike Dougherty (@MicDougherty) January 27, 2017

“Iconic vehicles. The Back to the Future Flux Capacitor or the Batmobile or Mutt Cutts or Dom’s Fast and Furious Charger.”

And the award for coolest vehicle goes to…Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne pic.twitter.com/GAkU6QgH2I — Mike Dougherty (@MicDougherty) January 27, 2017

There is also a super car area. CF Chartities executive director John Suggs says the four vehicles are collectively worth more than four million bucks.

“There’s an Ultimate Aero here, fastest production car, 273 miles per hour.”

The Auto Show opens to the public tomorrow morning.