News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 27

January 27, 2017 7:35 AM By Chris Stigall
6:00 – Thousands march through Philly to protest Trump’s visit

6:20 – Trump said Philly’s murder rate is ‘terribly increasing.’

6:25 – Mayor Kenney: Trump Insulted Philadelphia Police Today

6:35 – What’s Trending Report: Drew Carey’s Son Started Fire Outside DeploraBallInsane Clown Posse is organising a ‘Juggalo March On Washington’Beyonce Meets Lullabies: Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Beyonce, Out February 24, 2017‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Is Aiming for Broadway, as a Musical

6:50 – Mayor to Learn Sentence in Wild West Museum Artifacts Case

7:00 – Chris talks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about President Trump’s visit to Philadelphia, financing the wall and more.

7:20 – Chris talks with Representative Ryan Costello regarding tax reform, the replacement of Obamacare and more.

