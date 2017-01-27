Muslim Advocacy Group Says Trump’s Immigration Stance Will Make U.S. ‘More Of A Target’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Friday, the Philadelphia chapter of CAIR, a civil-rights Muslim advocacy group, is denouncing President Trump’s executive orders dealing with immigration.
Pres. Trump Signs ‘Extreme Vetting’ Orders, Says U.S. Will Prioritize Christian Refugees
Leaders from the group held a news conference in Center City.
“Targeting refugees, building walls, banning visas for immigrants from certain countries, will do nothing to keep us safer,” said Ryan Houldin. “It will only make us more of a target because we are going to be playing into the narrative of extremists and terrorists who want to create a divide between different faiths and cultures.”
Trump, Mexican President Talk On Phone After Cancelled Meeting
CAIR says it will work tirelessly to resist President Trump’s policy.
One Comment
Trump – now assuming the Orange Don Soprano voice – is looking pretty tired, when an ego-maniacal pathological liar gets tired, and cranky what happens???