Muslim Advocacy Group Says Trump’s Immigration Stance Will Make U.S. ‘More Of A Target’

January 27, 2017 8:27 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Friday, the Philadelphia chapter of CAIR, a civil-rights Muslim advocacy group, is denouncing President Trump’s executive orders dealing with immigration.

Leaders from the group held a news conference in Center City.

“Targeting refugees, building walls, banning visas for immigrants from certain countries, will do nothing to keep us safer,” said Ryan Houldin. “It will only make us more of a target because we are going to be playing into the narrative of extremists and terrorists who want to create a divide between different faiths and cultures.”

CAIR says it will work tirelessly to resist President Trump’s policy.

Comments

One Comment

  1. gyavis says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Trump – now assuming the Orange Don Soprano voice – is looking pretty tired, when an ego-maniacal pathological liar gets tired, and cranky what happens???

    Reply

