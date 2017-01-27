Dogs Really Love Reggae Music, New Study Shows

GLASGOW, Scotland (CBS)—Dogs are apparently a big fan of reggae music, a new study reveals.

The study conducted by the University of Glasgow, focuses on the effect of particular kinds of music in the canine world.

“The research, which took place at the Scottish SPCA centre in Dumbarton, clearly shows that music has an effect on a dog’s behavior,” said Doctor Amy Bowman. “We were keen to explore the effect playing different genres of music had, and it was clear that the physiological and behavioral changes observed were maintained during the trial when the dogs were exposed to a variety of music.”

Professor Neil Evans says that reggae seems to be a favorite.

“Overall, the response to different genres was mixed highlighting the possibility that like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences. That being said, reggae music and soft rock showed the highest positive changes in behavior.”

