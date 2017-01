ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police say there is a potentially bad batch of heroin on the streets of Atlantic City.

Officers on Wednesday responded to six overdoses. Two people died and four others were revived and survived.

Heroin bags stamped “King of Death” were to blame for the fatal overdoses.

