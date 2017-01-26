Trump Outlines Plans to GOP

by Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump led a series of speakers on the second day of the GOP Retreat in Philadelphia.

In front of a crowd of Republican leaders, inside the Loews Hotel in Center City, the newly elected President focused much of his address on immigration issues, specifying its effect on jobs and national security.

“We’ve put in place the first steps of our immigration plan, ordering the immediate construction of the border wall,” said Trump.

Earlier in the day, Mexico’s President Peña Nieto said he cancelled a Tuesday meeting with Trump, over a renewed conflict to build a wall on the border.

In an interview with ABC News Wednesday night, Trump reignited the issue, saying he will make Mexico pay for its construction.

Trump claims the scrubbed meeting was a mutual decision.

“The President of Mexico, and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting schedule next week,” he said. “Border security is a serious, serious issue and problem.”

Trump remained steadfast in “the immediate removal of criminal aliens,” saying “they are going to be gone so fast.”

He added that he had plans to “crack down on sanctuary cities,” a name given to cities that follow procedures to protect and shelter illegal immigrants.

Mayor Jim Kenney declared Philadelphia a sanctuary city last January.

Kenney released a statement later in the day, saying Philly will keep its status, even if President Trump tries to pull Federal funds.

Additionally, Trump spoke about foreign trade agreements, with the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

“There will be one-on-one deals,” he said. “If a particular country doesn’t treat us fairly, we send them a termination, a 30 day notice of termination. And then they will come back and say, ‘please don’t do that,’ and then we will negotiate a better deal.”

He said he was going to bring millions of jobs to the country, adding that he wants people to get off of welfare and back to work.

Trump also pushed for his Commerce Secretary pick, Wilbur Ross, to be approved as soon as possible, noting his meeting Friday on trade and business with the British Prime Minister.

He also took aim at the Affordable Care Act, saying that he will “repeal and replace it as soon as possible.”

“If we waited 2 years, it’s going to explode, like you have never seen an explosion. Nobody is going to be able to afford it, it’s going to be a disaster,” he said.

The President also spoke about his recent executive orders, trade, and tax reform.

Both Vice President Michael Pence, and British Prime Minister May followed Trump’s speech.