Thousands Of Philadelphians Ready To March For Life In Washington

by Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some 4,000 people from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia are expected to hit the streets of Washington D.C. on Friday for the annual March for Life.

Steve Bozza, director for the Archdiocesan Office for Life and Family, is already in Washington preparing to receive the Philadelphia contingent.

He says there is great anticipation among the march organizers that President Trump, who has aligned himself with a pro-life message, could address the gathering.

“Any time throughout the 20 years that I’ve been involved, when one of the presidents would speak to the crowd, it always generated hope,” Bozza said.

So far, Kellyanne Conway, a top Trump adviser who hails from South Jersey, and is a devout Catholic, is committed to speak.

Bozza says Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput will offer a Mass Friday morning at 10 o’clock for the marchers at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

Bozza says the pro-life movement believes its message is getting through.

“We’re changing hearts, you know, and that’s really all that matters, is that we change hearts. And, it’s happening,” he said.