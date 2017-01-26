GOP RETREAT LATEST: Watch LivePresident Trump Visits Philly | Road Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Report: 6 reporters among 230 people charged in DC protests

January 26, 2017 9:50 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that six people working as journalists were among the group of 230 people arrested in Washington after self-described anti-capitalists began breaking windows in Washington on Inauguration Day.

The Associated Press had reported Sunday that lawyers said some innocent observers, including two journalists, were improperly swept up in the arrests. A report in The Guardian (http://bit.ly/2jnTOTp ) says four others arrested are also journalists. It names documentary producer Jack Keller and three independent journalists: Matt Hopard, Shay Horse and Aaron Cantu.

Cantu’s attorney Grandison Hill told The Associated Press on Thursday that Cantu was working as a journalist when arrested.

Horse identifies himself as an independent photojournalist on Twitter. His lawyer, who is also listed as representing Hopard, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia