NJSP: No Evidence Indicates Deadly Dumbbell Incident Was Deliberate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two days after the man struck by a 50-pound dumbbell while driving died, police tweeted that detectives do not have any evidence indicating that it was deliberate act.

**Update** Detectives have not discovered any evidence that indicates that this was a deliberate act, investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/Q6D79sX3v8 — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 26, 2017

New Jersey State Police tell CBS 3 that 75-year-old Jack DeCarlo died from his injuries around 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

DeCarlo was hit by the dumbbell while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike on January 9. The dumbbell smashed through his windshield, striking him on the head.

His wife, Patricia DeCarlo, was not hurt. The couple was traveling to Myrtle Beach at the time of the accident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.