NJ TRANSIT Boss Travels To Camden On Statewide Tour To Talk To Riders

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The head of NJ TRANSIT was in Camden as part of a meet-and-greet campaign with riders across the state.

Executive Director Steven Santoro says efforts are ongoing to improve service in the region. Witness the extension of three bus lines from Philadelphia City Hall to 30th Street Station. There has been renewed talk of a light rail line linking Camden with Woodbury and Glassboro. Santoro says they’re working with the Delaware River Port Authority on that one.

“We’ve supplied expertise to them in the context of the Early Alternatives Analysis for the project,” Santoro told KYW Newsradio. “We’ve supplied them expertise to the next phase of that which is the draft Environmental Impact Statement.”

All this is done in hopes of getting federal money for the project debated for more than two decades. The state’s replenishment of the Transportation Trust Fund will also be a big help.

“I’m sure some of the TTF money will be going towards this project but we still do not want to preclude the use of federal funds for something of a project of this size,” Santoro added.

But at this point, it remains unclear which agency will actually run the line or take the lead in actually building it.