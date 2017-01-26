Movie Shoot To Cause Street Closures In Philly

by Suzanne Monaghan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Filming for the upcoming movie “Untouchable” begins Friday night in Center City.

The film stars Philadelphia’s Kevin Hart along with Bryan Cranston, but don’t expect the big names to be here just yet.

However, you can expect some street closures.

Crews will begin filming street scenes in Center City from 7:00 PM Friday night, to 7:00 AM Saturday morning. The Greater Philadelphia Film Office says Market Street and JFK Boulevard between 16th and 20th will be closed during that time.

The movie is set in New York but much of it will be filmed in Philadelphia.