GOP RETREAT LATEST: Trump Addresses GOP Retreat | Several Hundred Protesters Take To Streets | PHOTOSRoad Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Movie Shoot To Cause Street Closures In Philly

January 26, 2017 9:09 PM By Suzanne Monaghan
Filed Under: Philadelphia, Suzanne Monaghan

by Suzanne Monaghan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Filming for the upcoming movie “Untouchable” begins Friday night in Center City.

The film stars Philadelphia’s Kevin Hart along with Bryan Cranston, but don’t expect the big names to be here just yet.

However, you can expect some street closures.

Crews will begin filming street scenes in Center City from 7:00 PM Friday night, to 7:00 AM Saturday morning. The Greater Philadelphia Film Office says Market Street and JFK Boulevard between 16th and 20th will be closed during that time.

The movie is set in New York but much of it will be filmed in Philadelphia.

More from Suzanne Monaghan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia