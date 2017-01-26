GOP RETREAT LATEST: President Trump Visits Philly | Road Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

More than 150 fugitives caught in New Jersey crime sweep

January 26, 2017 6:19 AM

HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino has announced that 150 of the state’s most wanted fugitives were arrested over the past three months in an ongoing crime sweep.

Porrino said Wednesday that the goal of the bust was to target the state’s most dangerous and violent offenders, as well as alleged drug dealers and traffickers, and bring them to justice.

State police’s Fugitive Task Force worked with other law enforcement agencies to identify and locate the targeted individuals in hopes that their arrest would make their neighborhoods safer.

In addition to the arrests, authorities seized 11 guns, 631 decks of heroin and 60 vials of crack cocaine in the sweep that launched Nov. 1.

Porrino also announced a new initiative designed to prevent witness intimidation in criminal cases.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 

