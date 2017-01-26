Man Convicted of Raping 83-Year-Old Glassboro Woman

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in Gloucester County have convicted a man of aggravated sexual assault on an 83-year-old woman in her Glassboro apartment.

Jurors on Wednesday also found 40-year-old David Thomas guilty of simple assault.

Authorities say Thomas was living with a relative in the apartment complex and the woman was familiar with him when she opened her door to him. She subsequently died of causes not directly related to the 2015 attack.

Thomas faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.