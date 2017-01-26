How To Keep Your Pets Comfortable When They Suffer From Allergies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even the symptoms are similar…itchy skin, red eyes, a runny nose. Those are what people and our pets experience with allergies.

Kimberly Bustos says she can see and hear when her pit bull mix Corvo is suffering from allergies. “He snores at night because of the mucus. He breaks out in a red rash on his chest. His eyes get really watery and he scratches them quite a bit.”

TV Cat Whisperer Helps Philly Cats Put Their Best Paw Forward

Vets say dog allergies have increased dramatically in recent years, with one in seven suffering from agonizing itching and scratching. Veterinary Pet Insurance reports skin allergies as the most common reason, outside of routine visits, that people take their pet to the vet.

“Environmental allergens, dusts, pollens. Anytime we get a windy day we think of all the dust flying around. It can affect people, but it can certainly affect pets too,” explained Dr. Sam Morehead.

Allergens affecting dogs are either inhaled, ingested or have direct contact with the skin. The top three causes: flea bite sensitivity, environmental elements and adverse reaction to food. Most owners tend to think switching foods will do the trick, but less than 20 percent of skin allergies are food related.

“Gosh. Probably 30 percent or 40 percent of the patients we see suffer from some form of an allergy related problem whether it’s itchy skin, ear infections,” Dr. Morehead explained.

Itching is one of the most common signs of pet allergies. Just like in humans, you can find out what your pet is allergic to and determine a specific treatment. “I suffer from allergies as well. That’s why I understand how important it is to bring your pets in. Because they feel the same things we feel,” Bustos said.

Veterinarians say spring time is generally the worst time of year for pets who suffer with allergies and like people, medications are often helpful for pets.