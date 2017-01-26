Delaware County Office Building Evacuated For ‘Mysterious Fumes’

by Suzanne Monaghan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An office building in Tinicum Township, Delaware County was evacuated Thursday afternoon after some people inside reported feeling sick and light-headed.

Fire crews evacuated the building at 2 Scott Way after several people were sickened from mysterious fumes.

The Delaware County Office of Emergency Services says responders could not find any hazardous materials inside.

The building has been evacuated three times in recent weeks, and was also evacuated in April 2016 after several people inside reported feeling sick.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.