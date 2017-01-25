Trump Calls for ‘Major Investigation’ Into Voter Fraud

BREAKINGMassive Sinkhole Opens Up in Cheltenham Twp.

January 25, 2017 7:22 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, politics

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump called on Wednesday for “a major investigation” into voter fraud, following criticism his administration faced for comments the President made earlier this week alleging millions of illegal votes during the general election, without citing any evidence.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and … even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” Trump wrote in two consecutive tweets.

The-CNN-Wire & 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

 

 

