Sixers Visit Bucks Without Embiid, Okafor

January 25, 2017 4:23 PM By Matt Leon
Filed Under: Embiid, Matt Leon, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers will be without big men Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor again tonight as they visit the Milwaukee Bucks.

Both players sat out last night (Embiid with a knee contusion and Okafor with knee soreness) as the Sixers beat the Los Angeles Clippers at the Center, 121-110. The Sixers were actually down 19 point early in the third quarter in that one, but they outscored the Clippers 62-32 the rest of the game and ended up coasting the win.

Philadelphia is now 16-27 on the season, 5 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot in the East.

Milwaukee is 21-23 on the season, the Bucks are a game out of a playoff spot. They last played on Monday, beating Houston at home, 127-114. The win snapped a five-game losing streak.

This will be the second of four meetings between the 76ers and the Bucks this season. The first was January 16th, also in Milwaukee. The Sixers won that game, 113-104.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Marc Zumoff, the 76ers TV play-by-play man on Comcast Sportsnet, about the Sixers win last night over the Clippers and tonight’s game with the Bucks.

 

