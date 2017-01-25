SEPTA Announces Service Changes Ahead Of President Trump’s Visit

BREAKING: Mary Tyler Moore Dies At The Age Of 80

January 25, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: GOP, Septa, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA says it is making adjustments to the Market-Frankford Line, the city trolley service and a number of bus routes because of President Donald Trump’s and Vice President Mike Pence’s appearance at the Republican Congressional Caucus’ annual meeting tomorrow.

The event is being held at the Loews Hotel at 12th and Market Streets.

As a result, SEPTA says the following changes will be in effect at the start of service Thursday:

• 13th Street Station, for the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley routes, will be closed. Market-Frankford Line trains will bypass 13th Street; customers can exit and enter at 11th Street and 15th Street. City Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36 will begin and end service at 15th Street Station.

• Bus routes that normally travel through the area bordered east/west by 11th and 13th Streets, and north/south by Filbert and Chestnut Streets, will be on detour due to road closures. Please note that there may be additional routes put on detour and routing changes made throughout the day as road conditions warrant.

• Customers using Jefferson Station will need to enter and exit at 11th Street or Filbert Street. The main headhouse on Market Street will be closed.

SEPTA adds that the regularly scheduled January SEPTA Board meeting will proceed as scheduled at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Members of the public who are attending the meeting can access SEPTA headquarters through the rear of the building, off 13th Street, or the underground concourse.

For up-to-date information on detours and other service adjustments, visit: www.septa.org

