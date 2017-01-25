‘Save My Care’: Obamacare Supporters Launch Nationwide Bus Tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Advocates fighting to preserve the Affordable Care Act gathered in Philadelphia Wednesday, urging President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to keep Americans covered.

Right after taking office, Trump signed an executive order rolling back Obamacare restrictions.

CBS 3’s Stephanie Stahl reports people supporting Obama’s signature health care law have launched a nationwide bus tour, which made a pit stop in Philadelphia.

The bus tour’s campaign is called “Save My Care.”

Antoinette Kraus of Pa. Health Access Network says 5.5 million Pennsylvanians are covered by Obamacare.

“Let me put that in perspective, that’s almost half of the population of Pennsylvania are protected by pre-existing conditions clauses in the Affordable Care Act,” said Kraus.

Trump has vowed to repeal Obamacare, saying it’s too costly, but the administration and fellow Republicans have not provided any details on a replacement.

“It could be detrimental to the health of our families, our children in Pennsylvania,” said pediatrician Dr. Kate Wallis.

Wallis treats children with disabilities who rely on coverage from Obamacare.

“And they really don’t have a voice, so I’m here to be their voice today,” Wallis said.

Tyheera Sanders, 32, has a life-threatening heart condition. Instead of relying on emergency rooms, she says regular doctor visits have kept her healthy.

Her children also have a variety of health problems.

“I got to choose sometimes between food or a bill, so without the Affordable Care Act, I don’t know where we would be,” Sanders said.

Without providing any specifics, Trump has indicated that everyone should have access to affordable health care coverage, and that includes those with pre-existing conditions.