Republicans Arrive For Annual Retreat, But Some Question ‘Why Philadelphia?’

January 25, 2017 1:27 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: GOP, Mike DeNardo, Philadelphia, republicans, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Center City drivers and pedestrians looking at the detours around the Loews Hotel may ask themselves: Why is the Congressional Republicans retreat in Philadelphia?

Work on selecting a venue for the annual retreat began well before the election by a nonprofit called the Congressional Institute, says Delaware County Republican Congressman Pat Meehan.

“It’s actually a nonpartisan group that is outside of Congress itself. And it begins working on the venue immediately as soon as we leave this year, they will look at next year’s site to begin the planning.”

He says the retreat is usually somewhere within driving distance of Washington, D.C.

He says not only is Philadelphia convenient, but it can handle the security necessary for such a high-profile event.

Past GOP retreats have been in Hershey, Baltimore, and Virginia in recent years.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senator Ted Cruz arrived in Philadelphia.

The Democrats had their retreat here in 2015.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia