Start Your Engines: Philly Auto Show Set To Open At Convention Center

January 25, 2017 6:51 PM By Mark Abrams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Auto Show opens at the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend.

David Kelleher, show chairman, says he’s expecting a record year for attendance because of what people will get to see.

“Anything you can buy in ’17 will be on this floor. Even if it’s not in the showroom yet, many aren’t in the showroom,” Kelleher said. “And, I think we have seven vehicles that have never been seen on the East Coast yet. They just came out of Detroit, so we’re the first show that’s going to debut them. So the people of Philadelphia are going to see kind of a premiere in itself for the East Coast.”

And, Kelleher says, it’s technology, especially autonomous features on the new models, that’s driving interest.

“Side impacts, you know, lane departure, front stopping and certainly the rear back-up cameras,” he said. “These are now prevalent all through where you used to have to pay premiums for those.”

The Philadelphia Auto Show opens to the public Saturday at 9 a.m. and runs through Sunday, February 5.

