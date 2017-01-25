BREAKINGMassive Sinkhole Opens Up in Cheltenham Twp.

Man Dies After Being Shot, Robbed In Feltonville

January 25, 2017 7:39 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police are investigating a robbery and shooting in Feltonville that left one man dead.

Shots rang out just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Luray Street.

Eyewitnesses tell police following the gunfire two men began going through the victim’s pockets.

The 33-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police found an ID at the scene that did not belong to the victim. They’re also checking surveillance cameras in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

