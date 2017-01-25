NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

From Bones To Brains: 8th Graders Learn About Healthcare From Temple Medical Students

January 25, 2017 5:51 PM By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students from the School of Medicine at Temple University hosted some 8th graders Wednesday interested in possibly pursuing careers in healthcare.

It was a day of learning and fun. 8th grade students from Dunbar Promise Academy were learning about hands only CPR to the beat of the Bee Gees.

“The goal is to keep compressions at a 100 beats a minute, but that’s often hard to do in the hustle and bustle in an actual emergency,” said Jonathan Ragheb, a 4th year medical student at Temple. “So to make things a little easier people have matched up ‘Staying Alive’ with the beats of a chest compressions and it’s actually a pretty good fit.”

There were workshops that included the use of ultrasound and electrocardiogram (EKG) machines.

“I was checking out his stomach and his neck and stuff and his heart,” said one 8th grader.

And students put on smocks and gloves and got up close to human brains donated to science.

They learned about number of things including tumors, concussions and strokes.

