Union Open Training For 2017 MLS Season

January 24, 2017 4:20 PM By Matt Leon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union hit the pitch for the first time in 2017 on Tuesday as training for their upcoming MLS season began.

“It’s been exciting,” midfielder Fabian Herbers tells KYW Newsradio. “The practice out there (was) pretty freezing with the wind and everything. But it’s exciting to get started again and play with the team again after a long break.”

Herbers enjoyed a solid rookie season with the Union in 2016. The #6 overall pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft, Herbers had three goals and seven assists in 32 games (13 starts) as a rookie. He talks about the difference a year has made for him.

“Everything was very new for me (last year) and I was pretty nervous coming in and wanted to show off,” Herbers says. “You’re coming straight from college and it’s a completely new environment and now since I’ve been here a year it’s a little bit more familiar and you know the guys and of course there are alot of new guys, but you feel way more confident after having a successful season last year.”

The Union are coming off just the second playoff appearance in franchise history and hopes are high for more success here in 2017. Herbers talks about his personal goals going forward.

“I just try to embrace being with the team and just enjoy playing,” he says. “Just show myself off in training and offer the coach what I got. In the end, it’s the coach’s decision who’s going to play and who’s going to start. But I just want to put everything into it.”

The Union open the 2017 MLS regular season on Sunday, March 5 in Vancouver.

