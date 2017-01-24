New Jersey Dentist Fined Over $1 Million For Assuming Dead Colleague’s Identity

SHORT HILLS, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey dentist is accused of assuming his dead colleague’s identity.

NJ.com reports 58-year-old Roben Brookhim of Short Hills was fined $1.1 million for submitting false bills to Medicaid. Officials say after Brookhim lost his license, he billed the government under the name of John Kirkland Jr., a former dentist colleague of his who died.

According to NJ.com, the government claims Brookhim ran Associated Dental from 2005 to 2012, despite being excluded from billing Medicaid for his dental services.

Brookhim’s lost his state license in 2004 when the government found out he was continuing his dental practice despite having his license temporarily revoked in 1999.

Brookhim was arrested in 2012 and charged with health care fraud and identity theft. He spent nine months in prison in 2014.

NJ.com reports that Brookhim agreed to a 50-year exclusion for participating in any federal health care programs.